Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

A study conducted by the International Center for Sports Studies revealed that UAE clubs rank 20th in the world in terms of spending on contracts with players, with a total of more than 330 million euros (1.3 billion dirhams) during the last ten years from 2014 to 2013.

According to the study, which takes into account the total money that is paid for the transfer, without counting the free transfers, after the players’ contracts expire, through the process of selling them between clubs or loaning them, according to the available information, the financial spending for transfers around the world in 2023 exceeded 10 billion euros. For the first time in history, it has now reached 12.4 billion euros, an increase of 33% over last year 2022.

England came at the top of the list during the last ten years, with a total of 25.36 billion euros, followed by Italy (11.26 billion euros), Spain in third place (8.67 billion euros), Germany fourth (7.59 billion euros), France fifth (7.31 billion euros), and China. Sixth, “2.24 billion euros,” Portugal seventh, “1.71 billion euros,” Saudi Arabia eighth, “1.58 billion euros,” of which 970 million euros are in the current year, Russia ninth, “1.57 billion euros,” and the Netherlands comes in tenth place, “1.37 billion euros.”

Belgium ranked eleventh (1.34 billion euros), and Mexico ranked 12th

“1.33 billion euros”, Turkey is in the thirteenth place “1.24 billion euros”, Brazil is in the fourteenth place “1.19 billion euros”, America is in the fifteenth place “940 million euros”, and Argentina is in the sixteenth place “680 million euros”, Qatar is in the seventeenth place (410 million euros), Wales is in the eighteenth place (400 million euros), Greece is in the nineteenth place (340 million euros), and the UAE is in the twentieth place with more than 330 million euros.

According to statistics, 90.9% of the transfers of our clubs were with external clubs, with a total of 1.18 billion dirhams, compared to 120 million dirhams for internal transfers in the operations and sale of direct player purchases between our clubs.

According to the study, the English Premier League has the most loss in the difference between buying and selling operations, during the last ten years, by spending “11.11 billion euros,” followed by the Chinese league “1.33 billion,” and the Saudi league “1.32 billion euros,” followed by the Italian league “1.12 billion.” Euros, the Spanish League (920 million euros), the German League (540 million euros), the American League (390 million euros), and the Qatari League (320 million euros).

In terms of leagues that are interested in investing in sales, the Portuguese league came at the forefront of the most profitable transfers during the past decade, with a total of “2.23 million euros,” the Brazilian league “1.53 billion euros,” the Dutch league “1.41 billion euros,” and the English Premier League. 1.20 billion euros”, the Argentine league “1.12 billion euros”, the Belgian league “810 million euros”, the French second division “710 million euros”, the Austrian league “580 million euros”, the Croatian league “520 million euros”, and the Spanish second division «500 million euros».