The WRC is experiencing a stalemate in its history. Only 2 manufacturers present, Toyota and Hyundai, and Ford which is limited to supporting M-Sport. Until a few months ago, the difficulties were also linked to the future: how to proceed? What are the cornerstones to follow to create the next era of cars?

On the eve of the Acropolis Rally, the fourth to last round of the 2023 World Rally Championship, very interesting news has arrived for the future of the category. Subaru, which in the course of its history has managed to conquer 3 Drivers’ titles with Colin McRae, Richard Burns and Petter Solberg, could return to the WRC in a reasonably short time.

The news was given by the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, following an interesting and, at least on paper, fruitful meeting with Akyo Toyoda – president of Toyota Racing.

“It’s no secret that I had a good meeting with Akio Toyoda and asked him what we can do to attract other manufacturers to the WRC. I listened to a passionate person and he told me about Subaru.”

“Toyota owns a percentage of Subaru and they are going to support an initiative of Subaru, which can enter the WRC. And I feel that someone like him, when he speaks, speaks with confidence.”

Richard Burns, Robert Reid, Subaru Impreza WRC Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I hope this is partially achieved. I think more manufacturers [presenti nel WRC] be positive”.

If Subaru were convinced to enter, 2027 should be the perfect year to see her again at the start of the World Championship because the new technical regulation will be introduced.

According to current rules, the engine is the biggest obstacle for Subaru, because it currently does not have the 1.6 turbo required to complement the 100 kW electric one supplied by Compact Dynamics.

Ben Sulayem, however, hinted that Toyota could be the key – from this point of view – for Subaru’s return to the WRC.

“I see positive signs from the president of Toyota in convincing Subaru to come back, perhaps by supplying them with the engine. Because their problem is really linked to the drive unit”.

“It’s not a problem with the car, but with the engine they have. And I really see signs of optimism,” concluded the FIA ​​president.