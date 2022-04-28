EIn Angeliño’s final stroke of genius, RB Leipzig lets you dream of the first European Cup final in the club’s history. In the 85th minute, the Spaniard took a shot from 20 meters and gave the dominant but for a long time unimaginative hosts a much-celebrated 1-0 (0-0) victory against Glasgow Rangers in the semi-final first leg of the Europa League.

In front of 40,303 spectators in the Red Bull Arena on Thursday, coach Domenico Tedesco’s favorite team laid the foundation for the long-awaited progress in the second leg in a week’s time at the legendary Ibrox Stadium.

RB should certainly draw the belief in it from the previous rounds. In the first leg against San Sebastian and in the first leg against Bergamo, Leipzig didn’t even get beyond a draw. In the second meeting they won impressively and advanced to the next round.

A good 7,000 Rangers fans accompanied their team to Leipzig, and the colors white, blue and red dominated the city center throughout Thursday. The chants of the two fan camps were what kept the neutral spectators awake in the first half. The Rangers defended their penalty area with eight professionals, Leipzig diligently practiced cross passes with more than 70 percent ball possession – which initially gave the game an enormous potential to fall asleep.

The suspended and sorely missed playmaker Kevin Kampl had given something completely different before kick-off. “Score a goal or two to open the door as wide as possible,” said the 31-year-old over the stadium microphone. In the first section, however, RB only created three near chances through Christopher Nkunku (17th), Konrad Laimer (18th) and Angeliño (31st). Tedesco took a sip from his water bottle and hurried into the cabin with an unenthusiastic expression on his face.

However, he did not react immediately and left his two nominal strikers, André Silva and Yussuf Poulsen, on the bench for the time being. The 36-year-old saw the best chance of the game so far – for Glasgow. However, Ryan Kent’s shot (49′) went wide of the back post. Leipzig’s response was a powerful shot from Nkunku (53′), which, however, was not placed enough.







However, RB was still too harmless and too complicated in the game system. Tedesco kept applauding his players, cheering them up. The spectators weren’t that patient, after 65 minutes there were first whistles. Then Nkunku (71 ‘) had the lead on his foot, Rangers keeper Allan McGregor was already cornered, but the Frenchman threw the ball over it from ten meters. Now Tedesco reacted, brought on Silva and Emil Forsberg (72nd) for Dominik Szoboszlai and Dani Olmo. The goal that was so important and longed for was scored by someone else – and how!