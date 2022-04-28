Problems for WhatsApp and on Twitter and the hashtag #WhatsAppdown takes off on the evening of April 28th. The messaging application, according to reports from numerous users, has shown problems with sending multimedia documents and simple messages. The downdetector.it site has collected user reports, with a peak recorded around 10.45pm.

“You may be struggling with some problems in the use of WhatsApp. We are aware and we are working to restore normal operation, we will keep you updated”, we read on the Twitter profile of WhatsApp, which announced the white smoke just before midnight: “We’re back. Chat happy!”.