Dhe SC Freiburg has not even remotely lived up to its role as the pursuer of leaders FC Bayern Munich. At the start of the Bundesliga, the Breisgauers deservedly lost 6-0 (3-0) at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon. The team of coach Christian Streich could have reduced the gap to the leader of the table to two points with a win – but disappointed all along the line.

The Sports Club seemed alarmingly sluggish, error-prone, and complicated. However, the hosts also defended skillfully and kept coming up with good transition situations. The wolves passed the “yardstick” proclaimed by VfL trainer Niko Kovac with flying colors. The Wolfsburg are unbeaten in nine league games and confirmed their role as a serious contender for the European places.

Patrick Wimmer shocked the guests early with his goal in the second minute. The Danish attacker Jonas Wind (28th and 37th) increased in the first half. Yannick Gerhardt (56th) scored the fourth goal for the wolves. Ridle Baku (80′) made it 5-0 before substitute ex-Freiburger Luca Waldschmidt scored the 6-0 from the penalty spot (90’+4′).

Streich’s bitter anniversary

After good preparation and victories against FC Basel and Hamburger SV in Sotogrande, Spain, Freiburg wanted to take the momentum with them. But the Wolfsburg thwarted that early on. The Austrian Wimmer prevailed impressively in the running duel with the Freiburg defense and pointed the ball into the goal. Freiburg coach Christian Streich would have imagined his start to the competitive year differently. It was a special game for the 57-year-old: Exactly eleven years ago he was on the sidelines for the first time as a coach in a Baden game.







The Dane Wind, who has had a long injury lay-off, first provided the next goal for the Wolves with a header, then he executed a knee after a nice cross from central defender Micky van den Ven Wolfsburg without top scorer Vincenzo Grifo (nine goals), who was absent due to an infection. He was replaced by Woo-Yeong Jeong in the starting XI, but he was hardly noticed.

In the second half, the guests started out more aggressively, but they lacked the necessary ideas and, above all, determination. Wolfsburg promptly smothered the slight resistance. After passes from Wind and Felix Nmecha, Gerhardt received the ball free in front of the Freiburg goal and increased it to 4:0. Baku and the substitute Waldschmidt sealed the used afternoon of Baden.