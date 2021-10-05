Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Kylian Mbappé told RMC and confirmed it to L’Equipe. His wish was indeed to join Real Madrid this summer and an extension at PSG seems far from his plans now. But PSG therefore decided to retain him and Kylian Mbappé will have to evolve all season in Paris.

In a club filled with stars and with the presence of Messi and Neymar on a daily basis, Mbappé ensures in the Team that he does not consider a second a season at a discount, saving himself for a next challenge. “I stayed and I’m really happy. At no point in the season will you see behavior like, “You didn’t let me go, I’m going to take it easy.” I love football too much and I have too much respect for the club, and for me, to ease off even one match, ”promises the Parisian star.