The Gonzales pool sparked emotions in “At the bottom there is room”! In episode 157 of the América TV series, Félix became jealous because of the compliments that Pepe and Tito gave him. Zulimar. As if the ‘Charito’ swimsuit had not been enough, the Venezuelan maid also surprised with her summer look with which she went in to take a dip in the pool that the family set up outside their house. Of course, the daring compliments of the ‘compadres’ made ‘El Juélix’ defend her.

Fortunately, Zulimar did not take the comments badly and asked the guachimán from Las Nuevas Lomas to calm down. However, the one who could not bear to see this scene with the whole family was Diego Montalbán who, fed up with the Gonzales, again despised them from the top of his balcony. What will follow for these neighbors and enemies? You’ll have to watch episode 158 of “AFHS” to find out.