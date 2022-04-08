Home page World

Sophia Lother

Many parts of Kharkov were severely damaged by the Russian shelling. © Aziz Karimov/dpa

After attacks, a zoo in Ukraine is massively damaged. This has devastating effects on the animals in Kharkiv.

Kyiv – A private animal park near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov is after fierce fighting in the Ukraine conflict* been so badly destroyed that many animals will probably have to be euthanized. The enclosures and the entire infrastructure were hit by artillery and air force, said the zoo’s founder, Alexander Feldman, in a video message published on Facebook on Tuesday. There is no way to transport the animals away and save them.

Feldman called it a “miracle” that tigers, lions and bears have survived so far. However, their cages threatened to collapse at any moment and the predators would break out with them. “We may be able to save the small jaguars and panthers, but we may have to kill all the adult animals,” Feldman said. The Feldman Ecopark is a 140-hectare landscape park in eastern Ukraine, established in 2013. Around 2000 animals are housed in the park.

War in Ukraine: Kharkiv zoo apparently has to put animals to sleep after attacks

On February 24, Russia launched its internationally condemned war against Ukraine. The Kharkiv region – located directly on the border with Russia – was one of the first targets. The fighting for Ukraine’s second largest city was waged with particular severity and the use of air force and artillery. Large parts of the city have been devastated and civilians have died.

Due to the war in Ukraine, many animals from the Kiev zoo had to move to Poland. The transport took place under difficult conditions. (slo/dpa)*hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.