It must be the proximity of Valentine’s Day or climate change that has made the hit lists fill with a lot of love. Of course, this feeling does not have to be restricted to the couple’s relationship. It can also be what an artist feels towards his unconditional followers, the admiration and respect owed to a great mentor, to the land where you were born and grew up, or to the most terrible characters in a nightmare, among many other possibilities. The truth is that the creative talent of African musicians continues to amaze every day, regardless of age, country, style or whatever.

Today’s selection begins in Angola, continues through Cape Verde, goes to Tanzania, arrives in Kenya and ends in Nigeria (and because the end point had to be put at some point so as not to make it eternal).

A bit of semba from the hand of one of its great champions José Adelino Barceló de Carvalho, better known as bonga. The Angolan music icon returns to the courtyard of the house where he spent his childhood in the village of Kipri ​​on his new album, Band Kintal, which will go on sale next February 18. In it, he talks about his childhood memories such as the gastronomy, the landscape, the daily acts of resistance and the solitude that is sometimes so necessary. The first single that has come out as an advance of this work is titled Aunt Zuela and he talks, with a lot of humor, about those people who spend all day talking. Despite the nostalgia, this album is not a diversion from the political and social demands that permeate Bonga’s music.

The life of Lucia de Carvalho it is a mosaic of places that take her from her native Angola to France via Portugal and Brazil. Her music reflects that map of latitudes and sounds and constantly evolves. Last January she published Pwanga, his new album. The first theme extracted from it is entitled phowo. A song sung in Chokwé and in which she praises peasant women with phrases such as: “I am a peasant woman, hard as iron / being a woman I am strong and kind / I gave life to many children who are great men today. / I am a protective and hard-working woman / tireless, persevering… “.

The Strings of Sao Domingos is the new album The Ano Nobo Quartet and will be published on February 25. It is a triple homage. First of all, to the koladera, one of Cape Verde’s own rhythms. On the other to the life of Pascoal, the leader of the gang that fought for the country’s independence from him and then toured the world from Cuba to East Berlin. Finally, Ano Nobo, one of the most influential Cape Verdean musicians, a mentor to Pascoal and his companions, and who gives the quartet its name. The single we hear is titled uncle bernarin it you can appreciate the mastery of these performers with the guitar.

the tanzanian musician Alikiba He just released his latest single utu. It is the cut 14 of his album only one king. bongo flava slow and romantic In fact, the artist says he is so in love with her girl that he says he is willing to kill for her, intolerable violence, apart from that, he must think that if this is not love, what is it? The video is shot in such spectacular locations as Mount Kilimanjaro and Lake Duluti.

But for bongo flava of the good, that of his queen par excellence, Zuchu that in early February presented the single Mwambieni. A composition with which he wants to thank his increasingly numerous followers.

We continue with themes in Swahili, although this time it is in a different country, Kenya. from there it comes willy paul which presents the first single from his new album, The African Experience. A work in which he has the collaboration of artists from different parts of the continent. This song is titled Toto.

He is from Kenya too. bensoul one of the great stars of the Sol Generation Records label. On this occasion, she teams up with the director of the company and a member of Suti Sol, Goodfor the topic Thick thighswhich has been very well received by his fans.

electrofusion that’s what he calls his music WurlD, the Nigerian artist who landed in Atlanta with the intention of finishing his studies and ended up on stage. His blue hair is his identity document. His new song let you down, has served to announce an upcoming album. A theme that tells of a conflictive relationship between two lovers. The video, in black and white, is quite hypnotic.

We end with a video full of monsters and zombies from the hand of Naira Marley. The Nigerian artist who mixes Afrobeats and hip-hop manages, once again, to make the whole world dance to his rhythms. Kojoseehis latest single, does not disappoint: it combines English, pidgin and Yoruba to give voice to music full of drums and whistles.