In August 2022, the actress Alexa Nikolaswho played Nicole Bristow in “Zoey 101“He approached the offices of Nickelodeon to protest and denounce the abuses that he suffered when he was part of the series. In addition, through her official Instagram account, she posted a video of the moment and displayed signs with the messages “Eat predators” and “Nickelodeon didn’t protect me“.

All this would be overshadowing the premiere of the film “Zoe 102“, which is scheduled for the July 27th of this year. Also, the actress would be preparing a video for that day.

What abuses did Alexa Nikolas denounce?

In addition to the harassment by a Nickelodeon executive, the actress also denounced that he offered her money to keep quiet. Even worse, other people belonging to the company forced her to drink liquor at the age of 18. This became, according to Alexa, a traumatic experience for her.

What was Alexa Nikolas’ opinion of “Zoey 102”?

So far, Alexa has used her Instagram account to echo and protest against child abuse. Among her publications, she has mentioned Nickelodeon and Paramount +, which is the producer in charge of the movie “Zoey 102”.

However, one of his most impressive posts is the one in which he has announced that he will release a video through his YouTube channel where he will give his opinion about “Zoey 102”. This will be published nothing more and nothing less than the day of the film’s premiere: July 27, 2023.

What other actresses have denounced Nickelodeon?

Actress Jennette McCurdy published her book ‘I’m Glad My Mum Died’ in 2022. Photo: Composition LR/The Independent/Jennette McCurdy

Another well-known actress who denounced Nickelodeon’s abuse of its artists was Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam in “iCarly.” She recounted her experience in her book “I’m glad my mom died,” where she accused former producer Dan Schneider of abuse of power.