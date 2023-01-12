“Zoey 101” will be back. Nickelodeon has made official the start of production on a sequel film starring Jamie Lynn Spears and all the original cast of the series of the 2000 produced by Dan Schneider. The series ended 15 years ago, but it will return through the Paramount+ streaming platform in a story called “Zoey 102” . What will the movie be about and when is it released?

Spears (Zoey) will return alongside Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barrett), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo). who wowed fans between 2005 and 2008.

“Zoey 102”: a mysterious wedding

According to Variety, the movie will be called “Zoey 102” and will bring fans of the original series back to the Pacific Coast Academy. The plot of this reunion will revolve around a wedding held in the present.

Who are the bride and groom? That’s still a mystery under lock and key, as the movie just started production in North Carolina.

“I am beyond thrilled to be back with my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” said actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

When and where does “Zoey 102” premiere?

About this unexpected sequel, there is still no official release date, but Variety points out that its release would be later this year in 2023.

Cast of “Zoey 101”, one of Nickelodeon’s most remembered series. Photo: Nickelodeon

The streaming platform that will receive this film in its catalog will be Paramount+, which already hosts other Nickelodeon productions such as the “iCarly” series.