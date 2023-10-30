Zelensky’s apartment in Yalta was sold at an open auction for 44.3 million rubles

On Monday, October 30, the previously nationalized apartment of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his wife Elena was sold at an open auction. The new owners paid 44.3 million rubles for the property in the Crimean city of Yalta – more than 20 million more than the starting price.

The buyers did not know that the apartment belonged to the president

Auction passed in electronic form on the GIS Bidding portal site, where auctions are held for the sale of state and municipal property. Only two participants competed for the right to buy Zelensky’s former home. The winner of the auction was Moscow resident Olga Lipovetskaya. According to her, the apartment was purchased for the purpose of personal residence. The new owner of the property noted that Yalta has suitable conditions for living with children, which became an important factor when choosing real estate for purchase.

We bought it for ourselves and for the family, just for the children and for the sake of the climate. Olga Lipovetskayanew owner of Zelensky's apartment

Photo: Viktor Korotaev / Kommersant

Lipovetskaya’s husband Igor addedthat neither he nor his wife knew who owned the apartment in the past until the end of the auction. He also noted that he does not consider this fact from the history of the object to be important and worthy of additional attention from the outside. According to Igor, the fact that his wife bought the former home of the Ukrainian leader at auction was a happy accident.

The Zelenskys’ former apartment is located in an elite building

The Zelenskys’ former apartment is located in the village of Livadia at 44 A Baturina Street, on the fifth floor of the elite residential complex “Emperor”. At the moment, it is in a state of pre-finishing – there is no furniture or sockets, but there is a functioning bathroom. Among the interior features are panoramic windows in the living room with access to the balcony. Also inside the housing there is a bedroom with a bathroom and a kitchen adjacent to the dining room. In addition to the apartment itself, the owners have access to a parking space on the ground floor of the residential complex, a swimming pool and a rooftop bar.

Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters

The housing was registered in the name of Elena Zelenskaya. She acquired it was purchased from Ukrainian businessman and former Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Buryak in April 2013 for $163.8 thousand. After Zelensky took over as president in 2019, his headquarters statedthat after the transaction all taxes and fees were paid. In the Crimean State Register recognized rights of a state leader to an apartment.

Other property was also subject to nationalization

The State Council of Crimea announced the decision to nationalize the Zelensky apartment in Yalta on May 24. The head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksenov, explained this step by saying that “enemies of Russia” should not make money on the territory of Crimea. Later it became known that the proceeds from the sale of real estate would go to help soldiers taking part in a special military operation.

700 objects has been nationalized in Crimea since 2014

Photo: Sergey Malgavko / TASS

The nationalization of property on the peninsula began after Crimea became part of Russia in 2014. She touched the property of businessman Igor Kolomoisky and billionaires Rinat Akhmetov, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Nestor Shufrich, Sergei Taruta and other Ukrainian oligarchs, politicians and businessmen. In February 2023, Konstantinov said that in total there was nationalized approximately 700 objects.