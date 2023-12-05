Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters: “Zelensky cannot participate in the briefing with us. Something happened at the last minute.”

During his speech, Zelensky was supposed to urge continued military support for his country in the face of the Russian military operation, according to Chuck Schumer.

This comes as the White House warned Congress that the United States was running out of time and money to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

These developments are accompanied by an intense internal dialogue in Washington, in which Republicans are stressing that any new aid to Ukraine should be linked to concessions by Democrats on issues related to border security and illegal immigration.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, military analysts believe that the Ukrainian army is facing several challenges, especially in light of the suffering it faces during the winter, Russia’s continuation of its air strikes and drone attacks, as well as the fact that Europe is unable to provide a million rounds of ammunition. It was promised to Ukraine a year ago.