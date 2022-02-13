President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation asked his American counterpart Joe Biden for military and financial support for Ukraine. About it informs CNN, citing a high-ranking Ukrainian official.

The channel’s interlocutor called these “concrete ideas to reduce the Russian threat,” which include providing more military support, including more modern weapons.

Zelenskiy also told Biden the need for a sizable financial package for Ukraine that would demonstrate Western support for Russia, the official said.

A White House spokesman told CNN that security assistance to Kiev is ongoing and noted that the administration is looking into additional macroeconomic support.

Earlier, on February 13, Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden had a telephone conversation that lasted less than an hour. As a result, they agreed to continue diplomacy to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. The American leader expressed his commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine to his Ukrainian counterpart. The president also promised his Ukrainian counterpart a “quick and decisive” US response to any “further Russian aggression.”