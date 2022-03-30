Volodímir Zelenski during his appearance on March 15 in front of the Canadian Parliament. / EP

RC Madrid Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 8:17 p.m.



The official invitation was issued on March 15 by Meritxell Batet through the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. And although all the details have not yet been finalized, President Volodímir Zelensky will speak by videoconference in the Congress of Deputies next week. He will do it next Tuesday, April 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Batet sent the invitation in the middle of the month through the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain and it was formulated by all the parliamentary groups represented in the seat of popular sovereignty. Since then, Batet and the embassy have been in permanent contact until the date has been confirmed, which has been confirmed this Tuesday.

Spain will thus enter into that inertia of telematic appearances before legislative bodies around the world in which the Ukrainian leader asks for help against the Russian invader. A dozen interventions (this Wednesday the Norwegian lower house spoke) precede the ‘connection’ of Congress.