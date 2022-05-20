This is a good story with a happy ending. There sad princess Zelda finds her forever homeafter spending too much time alone. Finally now Zelda a family that loves her and will take care of her for the rest of her life. A life that until now hadn’t been exactly easy, but which has finally had its definitive turning point.

There history of Zelda it had moved everyone. Many had defined the dog abandoned in a box in the shelter as a sad princess. She longed for an adoption of the heart, but apparently there was no one available to take care of her.

As in the most beautiful fairy tales, however, even his story can finally have a happy ending worthy of the name. Zelda has found her forever home, a family who met her in the shelter and fell madly in love with her lovely character.

There Pit Bull dog breed he had lived for some time in a kennel. They had found her while she was wandering all alone in the street. She didn’t have a microchip. And no one has ever looked for it. She was alone in the world. And since she entered the kennel she has been there for some time.

But soon her life changed forever, thanks to a new family who fell in love with her at first sight. They decided to call her Maya. Since that day, the sweet sad princess has “found her smile”, thanks to good-hearted people who now look after him.

Zelda finds her forever home and is no longer a sad but happy princess

Maya is happy, serene, lively, she loves her new home and never ceases to thank Giuseppe and Sara for ever who welcomed her into their home in the province of Rome.