The will of the player behind the non-call-up for the Ligurian away match: Thiago Pinto and Mourinho (who will not speak at the conference) taken by surprise
Between Nicoló Zaniolo and Roma there is a total break. After missing the match against Fiorentina due to a gastrointestinal syndrome – which to some had already seemed suspicious – the player was not available for Sunday’s away match in La Spezia (the Giallorossi will take the field at the Picco at 6pm). Number 22 will not board the flight that tomorrow will take Pellegrini and his companions to Pisa, from where they will reach Liguria by bus. At the basis of the decision is the clear desire to be sold by the end of January. The story between the Giallorossi and the class of ’99 therefore risks ending in a bad way.
Zaniolo’s choice has left Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho strongly perplexed (tomorrow the coach will not intervene in the press conference), taken by surprise by the player’s will. In fact, no offer considered acceptable has arrived on the general manager’s table and, if things don’t change in the next few days, the player would remain in the capital until June. This is why the decision to “mutiny” appears to be at least rash.
January 20 – 17:12
