Between Nicoló Zaniolo and Roma there is a total break. After missing the match against Fiorentina due to a gastrointestinal syndrome – which to some had already seemed suspicious – the player was not available for Sunday’s away match in La Spezia (the Giallorossi will take the field at the Picco at 6pm). Number 22 will not board the flight that tomorrow will take Pellegrini and his companions to Pisa, from where they will reach Liguria by bus. At the basis of the decision is the clear desire to be sold by the end of January. The story between the Giallorossi and the class of ’99 therefore risks ending in a bad way.