Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Delegations from the Egyptian clubs Zamalek, the Saudi Al-Ittifaq, and the Qatari club Umm Salal will arrive in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, to participate in the international friendly tournament organized by Al-Wahda Club from January 20 to 24.

Zamalek settled on staying at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in the capital, Abu Dhabi, with the agreement being held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, while Al Wahda, the tournament organizer, and Umm Salal will be staying at the Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel.

The Al-Wahda International Championship begins on Saturday, with a match between Al-Ettifaq and Umm Salal at five o’clock in the evening, while the official opening will be held at eight o’clock in the evening on the same day, and will witness the presence of the Egyptian artist Omar Kamal, followed by the second match that brings together Al-Wehda and Zamalek.

The two winning teams from the first day's matches, January 24, will meet to determine the tournament champion and runner-up, while the two losing teams will meet to determine third place.

Tickets to attend the tournament were offered to fans two days ago, through the “Platinum” website, and there were more than one category available, with a value starting from 50 dirhams and up to 900 dirhams, and a package was provided for attending the tournament matches worth 90 dirhams.

For his part, Abdullah Salem, Executive Director of Al Wahda Football Company, Director of the Championship, welcomed the fraternal clubs participating in the Al Wahda International Tournament, stressing that the club, headed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is happy with the presence of the brothers in their second homeland, stressing that the tournament aims to consolidate relations. With our brothers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, pointing out that the participation of clubs the size of Zamalek, Al-Ittifaq and Umm Salal doubles the value of the tournament and gives it great momentum.

He stressed that the technical benefit is great for everyone, especially as everyone seeks to prepare themselves technically during the period of cessation of local championships due to the holding of the Asian Cup of Nations and the African Cup of Nations at the same time.

He expressed his confidence in the tournament's successful outcome, whether through artistic benefit or on the public level, especially in light of the large demand for tickets for the first day, which witnesses the confrontation between Zamalek and Al-Wahda, as well as the match between Al-Ettifaq and Umm Salal, in addition to the artistic opening ceremony performed by the artist Omar. Perfection.