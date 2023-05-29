Alberto Zaccheroni later spoke about his health conditions after the domestic accident on February 10th. “I think the worst is over, I’m doing rehabilitation, above all I’m walking. I lost strength after two and a half months in bed, but the feeling is that we’re on the right track”, says the coach from Romagna Alberto Zaccheroni, a guest of Radio Anch’ io Sport on Rai Radio 1. A few days ago, the former coach spoke about what happened, making him understand the risk he ran.

As for current football, with three Italian football teams in the European finals, he underlines: “I have positive sensations for all three Italians. The most difficult final is that of Inter, but I would have worried more if it had been a challenge about 180 minutes. In a one-off match, anything can happen”.