A few months ago, information has come out that links directly to yuji Naka (Sonic co-creator) with Square Enix. First, the video game director exposed the company and the poor development that was given to they bleat wonder world. But that did not end there, since the company that owns Final Fantasy has accused him of insider trading.

According to what is mentioned in the media, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office has determined that Naka had information that Square had planned to develop a spin-off of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier with mobile developerl ATeam Entertainment. With this in mind he bought ¥144.7 million yen ($834,000) worth of shares. That was followed by Taisuke sasakia former employee, did the same.

A few weeks ago this same thing had been commented, but the case was with a new game of Dragon quest of mobile phones, which is why he did not lose and decided to invest in shares, this is due to the expectation that the franchise always generates. This led to an arrest on suspicion, which in the end has not been confirmed if it has been 100% true or otherwise.

This was commented by Square itself at the time:

We have been fully cooperating with requests from the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission. As the investigation by the Tokyo District Prosecutor’s Office is ongoing, we will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation. We are deeply sorry for the great concern this has caused everyone involved. We have dealt strictly with this incident, including internal disciplinary measures taken against the suspected employees.

The date on which Naka will be brought to trial.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It seems that the controversies between Naka and Square Enix do not have when to end. Everyone has their reasons, but it is clear that investing in shares with advance information should not be tolerated.