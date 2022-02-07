Konami celebrates the news with a limited-time gift for all players.

Konami has scored a point with Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Taking an iconic franchise where the cards are the protagonists, he has managed to create a game that recovers the original essence of his Trading Card Game with an absolutely positive result. This is what the figures say, since the new installment for consoles, PCs and mobile phones has already reached the 10 million downloads on all your platforms.

It should be noted that the delivery has achieved such numbers without having completed three weeks on the market, since the previous one was launched January 19. Also, the initial release did not include the mobile version, which was implemented just yesterday. The developer wanted to celebrate this news via social networks along with a surprise for all players: a bonus of 1,000 Gems if we access the game before March 31st. After that date, the reward will no longer be available.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel recovers its own nature with a game where the cards take the board again. With the possibility of getting over 10,000 cards spanning the entire history of the franchise, we can explore untold stories in an extensive one person game modealthough this does not exclude other modalities such as Duels, tournaments and other online events.

As for sensations, we tell you in the analysis of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel which is a perfect title for all the people who want to start in the world of card games. Although its monetization system is somewhat debatable and still has some anecdotal problems, it is still an experience that transmits desire to play and learn from more expert players.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Downloads and Konami.