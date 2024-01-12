KONAMI has announced tons of rewards coming to celebrate the 7th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS. From January 12th all players will be able to obtain a set of celebratory gifts such as iconic cards Prismatic Foil Ultra Rarepackages to unpack, Skill Tickets and many Gems.

Here are all the items that we can obtain thanks to the login bonuses:

But that is not all. Thanks to special missions it will be possible to obtain commemorative icons of Yugi And Yuga and others 777 Gems! Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

CELEBRATE 7 YEARS OF YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS WITH NUMEROUS FREE REWARDS INCLUDING GEMS, PACKS, ICONIC CARDS AND MUCH MORE Get ready to download exclusive gifts, available today Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is pleased to announce details of the 7th Anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS and a campaign full of fantastic rewards. The 7th Anniversary Celebration Campaign Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS will begin on January 12th and will offer Duelists an exclusive bundle of celebratory gifts. These include: Prismatic Foil Ultra Rare iconic cards, 20 card packs, special 7th Anniversary accessories, Skill Tickets, character cards and 1,000 Gems – all free! Iconic cards include the aggressive Revealing Sword. Duelists will be able to get this Ultra Rare Prismatic Foil edition SPEED DUEL card for free and, with it, the new Protective Sword skill card. Duelists will also be able to receive a total of three blue eyes White Dragon Prismatic Foil Rarity SPEED DUEL edition and a card Shield and Sword Prismatic Foil Rarity RUSH DUEL edition. Complete list of log-in rewards: 1x Revealing Sword (Speed) – Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity

(Speed) – Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity 1x Protective Sword skill card

3x blue eyes White Dragon (Speed) – Prismatic Foil Rarity

(Speed) – Prismatic Foil Rarity 1x Shield and Sword (Rush) – Prismatic Foil Rarity

(Rush) – Prismatic Foil Rarity 10x Phoenix Blaze (Speed) packs and 10x Heavy Metal Scream (Rush) packs

1x Structure Deck Ultimate Ace Breaker (Rush)

2x Legendary Duelists Rainbow (Rush) packs (with 1 random UR/SR card per pack)

1x Dream Ticket UR (Speed/Glossy) and 1x Dream Ticket SR (Speed/Glossy)

1x Ticket UR (Speed/Prismatic) and 1x Ticket SR (Speed/Prismatic)

1x Choice Ticket SR/UR (Speed/Normal)

1x Skill Ticket and 1x Character Unlock Ticket

1x Game Mat and 1x Card Sleeve

1,000 Gems The rewards don't end there! Special missions for the 7th Anniversary are also available and can be completed to obtain commemorative 7th Anniversary icons for Yugi and Yuga and an additional 777 Gems. For more details, visit official site. Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the excitement of the duels of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise! in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam. For the latest news on Yu-Gi-Oh! products and events! TRADING CARD GAME and for all digital Yu-Gi-Oh! visit:

Source: KONAMI