‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’ is the teen comedy that Netflix recently launched and that in a short time has already captivated users with the story that features Adam Sandler’s daughters as protagonists. Since its premiere on August 25, this film has remained in the top 10 of the streaming platform thanks to its familiar mix of humor, religion and teenage problems.

In this feature film, which has Adam Sandler at the helm, he is not the protagonist, but his daughters Sunny and Sandie, who have surprised with the roles they have been playing, which made clear the talent that the American artist’s family possesses. for the tapes.

On the other hand, not only his daughters are involved, his wife is also a part thanks to the fact that her producer, Happy Madison, was in charge of the film, but what role do Sunny and Sadie Sandler play?

Who are Adam Sandler’s daughters in the Netflix comedy?

Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman

Sunny Sandler is 14 years old and was born in 2008. Throughout her young age, she has participated in other films such as ‘They’re Like Kids’, ‘Blended’, and ‘Mystery on the Board’. She is characterized by acting and singing. In this new Netflix comedy film she, along with Adam Sandler, plays Stacy Friedman,

Sunny Sandler is 14 years old and was in ‘They’re Like Kids’. Photo: Cinescape See also Will "Ugly Betty" come to Amazon Prime? Streaming posts enigmatic tweet and goes viral

Sadie Sandler as Lydia

Sadie, the American actor’s eldest daughter, has been part of her father’s other feature films. Born in 2006, she is currently 17 years old and made her debut on the big screen with the film ‘Don’t mess with the Zohan’, released in 2008. Likewise, along with her mother, Jackie, she made a cameo that same year in ‘Tales that They are not stories.’

Sadie Sandler also participated in the film ‘A Fake Wife’. Photo: Cinescape

What is ‘You’re Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!’ about?

‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’ follows the story of Sunny Friedman, who is a high school teenager and is facing ups and downs, but is preparing for her bat mitzvah. This film, which is based on the novel by Rosa Rosenbloom, tells of the friendship between Stacy and Lydia; However, this will change when Lydia finds her best friend kissing the boy she likes.