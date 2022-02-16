Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A young woman who was traveling aboard a scooter was hit in different parts of her body after suffering a clash in the streets of the Morelos ejido.

The mishap occurred at the intersection of Pedro Anaya Boulevard and Belisario Domínguez Street, in the indicated sector.

According to information gathered at the scene, the young woman was traveling aboard a red Vento scooter on the boulevard to the east.

Upon arrival at Belisario, a Nissan Xtrail heading north presumably did not give way, which is why the clash between the two units occurred.

After this, the motorcyclist ended up on the ground. Red Cross paramedics arrived minutes later and after giving her first aid, they transferred her to Social Security for her medical care.

Elements of Vialidad took charge of the proceedings and took the light unit to the Transit yards.