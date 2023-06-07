USA.- A young mother of 11 children from 8 different menseeks to be a mother of 30 with different fathers.

The unusual case of a controversial genre in social networks, since the 23-year-old woman seeks to reach 30 childrenaccording to the video he shared on his TikTok account @phieudoraa.

The influencer from the United States explained in a video that she feels tired of explaining why she seeks to have so many children from different fathers.

However, social media users made thousands of comments and They asked why it is not taken care of.

Woman is tired of explaining the reason why she seeks to have 30 children from different parents / Photo: Capture

Others mentioned that it is a way to “steal” taxes. They even offended her by mentioning that she should be ashamed of her ideas.

While others offered to be the parents of the children that she seeks to have.