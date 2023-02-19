In the last few hours, an account called, translated from English, went viral on the social network Instagram. ‘I am Madeleine McCann’, in reference to the British girl who disappeared in Portugal nearly 16 years ago. In this account, a young European woman uploaded images and videos where she says she has some suspicion that she could be the minor whose absence caused a great global impact.

In one of the footage shared on that account, the 21-year-old woman tells that she is not sure of her true identity or age. He describes that she has a freckle on her legs and a dot in her eye in the same places as McCann.

The young woman asks to be heard. “I think I can be Madeleine. I need a DNA test. UK and Polish police investigators try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me,” the woman wrote in the profile of the account.

The viralization of the page caused countless comments. Some users of social networks they are asking the police to investigate; others, on the contrary, question the truth behind the woman’s statementr.

Madeleine’s disappearance from the hotel where she was staying one night in 2007 shocked the international community. Photo: Luis Forra. EFE file

The case

Madeleine disappeared from the hotel room where she was staying one night in 2007 in the middle of a family vacation in Portugal. While she and her siblings slept, her parents and a married couple who were friends of hers dined a few meters from her room and went to see them every fifteen minutes. However, in one of the rounds, they discovered the girl’s bed empty. From that moment, the arduous search for the culprit began.

The case of the girl became one of the most famous internationally and the photos of the girl went around the world. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCan, formed an organization dedicated entirely to the search for the girl and the person responsible for her disappearance. After several years of intrigue, in June 2020 the authorities positioned Christian Brueckner as the main suspect in the case.

He German man is currently serving a seven-year sentence for raping a woman in the Algarvetwo years before the girl disappeared from the hotel without a trace.

