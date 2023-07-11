The opportunity to become a US citizen is given to those people who are at least 18 years old, are able to read, write and communicate orally in basic English and are people of good moral character, according to the portal. usa.gov.

In addition, you must apply to one of the categories proposed by the government, among which is Demonstrate that you are a legal permanent resident, be married or be the child of a US citizen, serve or have served in the Armed Forces of that country.

In addition to this, the interested parties must follow a series of steps, gather a series of documents and take the naturalization test which is one of the essential requirements to obtain citizenship.

As indicated on the website, this test consists of two parts: a civics test (US history and government) and an English test.

And although on the same page they offer you various guides and even a practice exam, a woman on TikTok shared with her followers some keys that allowed him to successfully complete the exam.

Among the list of 100 questions that can be asked, the content creator indicated that ten are asked, but that she answered only six questions correctly and that was enough to pass the exam.

The questions they asked were: What do the thirteen stripes on the American flag mean? What war did Eisenhower fight before he became president? Which president was in power during the Great Depression and World War II? How many representatives does the House have? How many articles does the American Constitution have? and name two positions in the president’s cabinet.

In another of her videos, the young woman indicated that the process cost her around 906 dollars, about 3,792,516 Colombian pesos, for the price of the application, obtaining the passport, among other expenses.

The Internet user is called Sofía Vega and her videos accumulate nearly 62,000 ‘likes’. In them she also answered the questions she was asked during the exam and she described her process to naturalize.

