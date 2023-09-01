Young man died in Mongolia from bubonic plague, ate marmot meat

A 15-year-old boy in Mongolia died of bubonic plague contracted as a result of eating marmot meat, reported the Center for Zoonotic Diseases of the Asian country.

After the death of the minor, which occurred in the western province of Gobi-Altai, clinical tests were carried out on the corpse, which confirmed that the death was due to said disease.

The health agency asked the population not to consume groundhog meat, whose hunting is prohibited in Mongolia, although illegal captures continue to occur because its meat is considered a delicacy there.

In 17 of the 21 provinces that make up the Asian country there is a risk of spreading bubonic plague, according to the Center for Zoonotic Diseases.

The fleas that proliferate in wild rodents and other animals are one of the usual vectors of contagion of the bubonic plague, a potentially fatal pathology if not treated in the first 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

EFE

