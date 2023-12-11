Josh Taylor, 23, died under mysterious circumstances while spending time with friends on Bribie Island in Queenland, Australia.

The young man would have accidentally fallen into a deep hole in the sand, which was dug to roast meat, and was left unconscious by the strong blow as he fell on his back and ended up on his head.

He was so deep in the hole that you couldn't see his feet.

According to witness accounts, the Australian was with his friends in an area designated for camping, and they had not noticed a large hole in the sand.

Taylor was sitting in a chair next to the alcove. In a moment lost his balance and He went backwards towards the hole, falling on his head.

“He stumbled backwards. He obviously extended his arms to break his fall, but he continued to fall and hit sand as he extended his arms (…) He was so deep in the hole that you couldn't see his feet unless you were standing up.” above the hole,” a man identified as Nathan told the local media. 7News.

With screams in the background and an atmosphere of tension, people around ran to see what had happened to the young man. However, he was very badly injured and in an apparent state of unconsciousness.

The help of 15 people was necessary to help him, because he was still alive. They tied his legs with a rope and used force to get him out.

Although, in the middle of this maneuver he would have suffered other injuries.

Local media reported that the rangers performed CPR on Taylor before the paramedics arrived, but that he was in very poor health.

Once the rescuers arrived, he was transferred by helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remained on an artificial respirator until December 7, when his relatives decided to disconnect him.

“He fought as hard as he could and is the bravest person we will ever meet. “Unfortunately, the injuries he received were too severe for him to overcome,” Taylor's family said in a statement.

In addition, they described him as the best brother, boyfriend and friend.

