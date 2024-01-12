A young father lost his life at just 37 years old in Milan. Ivano Calzighetti he was riding his bike when he was hit by a car. He leaves behind a 3-year-old child.

After the alarm, the rescuers who arrived on site tried to do everything possible to save the life of Ivano Calzighetti, unfortunately without success. The traumas reported by the young father were too serious. The police have opened an investigation file to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident and verify the responsibility of those involved.

The 37-year-old was riding his bicycle and he was walking along Viale Umbria. Arriving at the intersection with Via Pistrucci, he was hit by a 25-year-old girl. She and another 22-year-old passenger were taken to the emergency room under code green. They did not suffer any serious consequences. It is not yet clear how the events occurred. The hypothesis is that one of the two, the girl or the cyclist, is passed with red.

Many are mourning the untimely death of Ivano, a father who today is remembered as one kind person, always cheerful and helpful with the next one. He loved his favorite team, AC Milan and ran a bar together with his mother, Il Blue Velvet of Buccinasco. A job that he had always loved, as evidenced by the many shots published on social networks.

The community's pain for the passing of Ivano Calzighetti

Numerous posts have been published by those who have chosen to remember him and say goodbye to him for the last time, embracing the pain of his family and leaving a thought for his 3-year-old child, who will never be able to hug his father again. Also the Mayor chose to leave his condolences and those of the entire community on social media: