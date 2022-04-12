Mexico.- The youtuber Chumel Torres and the official of the Federal Government, Jenaro Villamilstaged a controversy on Twitter after Torres responded to Villamil for a question.

In the social network during the framework of the results of the citizen consultation, Jenaro Villamil he questioned who he was Chumel Torreswho in recent years has become one of the main faces of the opposition in Mexico, even recognized by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The presenter of “El Pulso de la República”, Chumel Torres, was quick to respond to Jenaro Villamil, who serves as president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State.

Citing Villamil’s publication, Chumel wrote: “You sent me your book several times, dedicated and asking me to promote it. If you know who I am”.

Both characters became a trend on the social network, where user comments were immediate, especially supporting Chummel Torres.

They even revived a publication by Jenaro Villamil from 2016 where he shared one of Chumel Torres’ programs, El Pulso de la República.

Chumel vs. the Government

Chumel Torres has been singled out on different occasions by President Andrés Manuel since his morning conference, especially for his comments against the current administration.

AMLO even assured that the youtuber could be one of the opposition candidates for the 2024 presidential elections, cataloging him as the new face of conservatism, and indicating that he is involved with other opponents of his government.