The Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed that the identities of the ten victims of the plane crash on Wednesday, August 23, correspond to the names on the passenger list, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group. It is the first official confirmation of his death.

A Russian investigation clarifies the possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and leader of the Wagner mercenary group, in a plane crash on August 23. After carrying out comparative DNA analysis to identify the victims, the Russian Investigation Committee (CIR) confirmed on August 27 that Prigozhin was indeed on board the plane, and that he died in the accident.

The plane with ten passengers crashed in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow. After four days of uncertainty and speculation, the Russian authorities confirmed the identity of the victims. In addition to Prigozhin, Dmitry Utkin, another senior leader of the Wagner Group, was on the passenger list published by Rosaviatsia, the Russian civil aviation authority.

“As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed. (…) According to the results, the identities of the ten victims have been established. They correspond to the flight’s passenger list,” the CIR said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

News in development…

with Reuters