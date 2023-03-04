Ahmed Atef (Cairo, Aden)

Yesterday, Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani praised the UAE’s generosity in supporting Yemen, during the Humanitarian Response Conference 2023, which was held recently in Geneva, appreciating the state’s support that enhances the Yemeni economy, infrastructure projects, and humanitarian relief efforts.

The Yemeni minister said: “Thanks and gratitude to the brotherly and friendly countries that contributed generously to supporting Yemen, through the 2023 Humanitarian Response Conference held in Geneva recently, led by the sisterly state of the United Arab Emirates, which provided noble brotherly support for the stability of the economy, development projects, infrastructure and humanitarian relief efforts.” .

Last week, the UAE announced support for recovery and rehabilitation projects in Yemen with $325 million, in continuation of the state’s approach to supporting the Yemeni people, noting that this support will target the health care, renewable energy and agriculture sectors, including a project to build a dam for irrigation purposes. The UAE affirmed that 2023 should be the year in which peace is achieved in Yemen, and support all international efforts to put an end to the conflict, meet the legitimate aspirations of the Yemeni people, and achieve peace and stability in Yemen and the region, especially those efforts made by the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg. Saudi Arabia and mediation from the Sultanate of Oman.

For his part, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Othman Majali, praised the UAE’s support in the political and service fields, stressing that the state stood by the Yemeni people in developing the liberated provinces.

The UAE renewed its commitment to support the Yemeni people, as it provided, since 2015, total aid worth $6.6 billion to Yemen, and a deposit of $300 million to support its national currency.

Meanwhile, experts and political analysts confirmed that the UAE’s support, which targets the renewable energy and agricultural sectors, including the project to build a dam for irrigation purposes, is a strong impetus for the agricultural sector and for food and water security in general in Yemen, and highlights the effects of the white hands of the Emirates that never gave up on Yemeni people.

Yemeni academic and political researcher Fares Al-Bayl said that Yemen was famous for building dams, since the kingdoms of Saba and Himyar, and these advanced constructions represented a civilized solution and a key element in the prosperity and prosperity of civilization, until it became a proverb in agriculture and products, so it was called the Happy Yemen.

He pointed out that Yemen is a country of scarce rain, and its difficult geography depletes groundwater, in addition to unjustified drains of groundwater. Agriculture is the broadest and most important activity for a large segment of the population, and there are hundreds of dams, on top of which is the Marib Dam.

Al-Bael added to Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s support for building a dam for irrigation purposes is an affirmation of the UAE’s continuous strategy in serving the Yemeni people, and facilitating the means of production and development for them through the most important source of production, which is water.

Al-Bail stressed that the UAE was the first supporter of the return of the historic Ma’rib Dam in the eighties of the last century, and here the UAE is following the same approach and launching this important strategic project, which benefits thousands of Yemeni families, instead of the great impact on the expansion of agricultural land in the fertile valley and the doubling of its products, and it will extend The impact of the dam on the economy and on all Yemenis.

The Yemeni strategic expert, Yasser Abu Ammar, confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the UAE has never abandoned the Yemenis in all ordeals, in addition to its white hands in the Corona pandemic crisis, and supporting the construction of a dam for irrigation purposes, aimed at achieving security, stability and reviving the economy, in addition to that the UAE is facing terrorism in Yemen. development, which is a strategic thought to consolidate peace and achieve maximum benefit for the Yemeni people.