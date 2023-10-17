The passage of two storms will bring, starting tomorrow, if the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) come true, a general lull in high temperatures. Of course, the relief in the regional thermometer may be accompanied by adverse phenomena in the form of wind, rain and even strong waves in parts of the coast. Thus, the Aemet activated this Tuesday the yellow warning for coastal phenomena for tomorrow Thursday along the entire coast of the Region, and for winds in Murcia, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. In principle, the alert will be active from 12:00 to 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, according to Aemet sources. Regarding the forecast of coastal phenomena, southwest winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, classified as force 7, and waves 3 meters high are expected.

In the case of the wind warning in Murcia, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, maximum gusts of 70 kilometers per hour and westerly winds are expected tomorrow.

The passage of the storm ‘Babet’, which is already affecting the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and which will finally give way to an autumn atmosphere, will be timidly noticeable in the Region, as it will move to the north of Galicia; However, the entry of a second front from the North Atlantic, after ‘Babet’ moves to France, will leave winds with strong intervals and rain tomorrow afternoon, while the weekend will be cold.

Drastic change



This was announced yesterday by the spokesperson for the Aemet territorial delegation in Murcia, Luis Bañón, who explained that while a thermal rise is expected today, Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 33 degrees and values ​​typical of the end of August, with respect to Sunday they will decrease. more than 10 degrees, so that temperatures will go from abnormal for the season to maximums between two and three degrees below normal, although starting next Monday they will begin to recover.

This second front will leave expected rain from tomorrow afternoon to early Friday morning, and wind that will blow from the southwest with very strong gusts in the Cartagena area and much of the Region.

After the storm passes, Aemet warns that the wind will change to a west-northwest component and will blow at strong intervals, which will lead to a drop in temperatures. Looking ahead to the weekend, Aemet continues in its forecast, the wind will no longer be the protagonist, although there will be a “notable” thermal drop, with values ​​even below the normal records of the time due to the entry of a mass of cold polar air. This situation of thermal decline will continue until next week, in which there will be a slow recovery and the situation will tend to stabilize. The coldest days, according to the state agency, will be this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with temperatures typical of early November.