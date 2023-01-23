The popular ‘sweetie of love‘ lamented the political crisis in Peru and above all the police repression against protesters who are calling for the resignation of the president Dina Boluarte. During a concert, Yarita Lizeth broke down in tears when she remembered the death of 18 civilians in the city of Juliaca and also alluded to the intervention of the Police at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), a venue where protesters from Puno were staying. and other southern regions.

“I apologize if I don’t feel 100%. I feel a little bad. Well, I came to work and sing for you, but before being an artist, I am a girl like you. I am human, I have my heart, ”explained the very distressed artist.

Yarita Lizeth mentioned the deceased in Puno and took a few minutes during a concert. At the same time, she explained that she has been the target of criticism, after supporting protesters who traveled from Juliaca to Lima with her bus.

“Back in my land we have suffered so much because many people died, many of my brothers died. I am against violence and against all people who do harm. That’s why I’m outraged, not because I feel like it, not because I’m a communist, they’ve called me everything these days, it’s not that. Simply, because I am part of my town, of my land, which saw me grow . How not to support my people, my people, my blood, my people, ”she explained.

It should be noted that the actions of the folk artist have become news in recent days due to their solidarity. And it is that she first donated S / 50,000 for the relatives of the deceased in Juliaca and then allowed the use of her bus to transport protesters to the capital.

“No matter what happens, even if they insult me, even if they call me a communist, even if they call me a terrorist, I will continue to support them because it is my town,” he concluded.