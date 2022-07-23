The Peruvian singer yahaira plasenciawho recently shone at the Premios Juventud 2022 ceremony, would maintain a romantic relationship with his producer Sergio George, according to various international media reports.

How was the rumor born?

The program “Magaly TV: the firm” reported that some entertainment media in Puerto Rico are speculating about a possible love relationship between Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George, with whom she has been working for three years.

The incident occurred during a press conference regarding Yahaira’s participation in the Premios Juventud, in which a journalist directly asked the sauce boat about the alleged romance with the Puerto Rican musician.

“Is it true that there is a romance between you and the teacher (George)?” they asked Yahaira. “I wish”, Sergio George answered, which generated a nervous smile in the interpreter.

What did Yahaira say about the rumours?

Given these rumors, Yahaira Plasencia categorically denied having any love relationship with her producer. “No, no, a lot has been said, but no” said.

Immediately afterwards, the ex-partner of the national soccer player Jefferson Farfán assured that he was aware of the speculations, however, he clarified that he considers the Puerto Rican as a “father”.

“We have been working a lot for three years and I have learned so much from Sergio, from his discipline, his experience, from his career,” added the sauce boat, leaving the presenter Magaly Medina surprised, because in Peru she had not been romantically linked with the producer at any stage of their employment relationship.