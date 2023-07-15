Senator Xóchitl Gálvez announced this Friday that she will proceed legally against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after the president released a list with the alleged income that the two companies of the legislator have obtained.

“President López Obrador, dare to amaze me, nothing will happen to you,” wrote the senator, a member of the Parliamentary Group of the National Action Party (PAN), on her Twitter account.

“Now let me explain the bear dog that you have just committed: 1. With this tweet and your document you leave evidence that you are using the entire State apparatus to maliciously investigate me for my aspiration. Follow him, I am not afraid of him, there is nothing to hide “, he warned.

Xóchitl Gálvez accused the Chief Executive of having violated a series of laws by disseminating the documents.

“For this reason, I will proceed legally against you and whoever is responsible,” said the former head of the Miguel Hidalgo delegation.

“It is clear to me that he doesn’t even know, that explains the reason for the cost overruns of his works. He said that my company received more than 1,400 million pesos from the government and according to his own document, they do not even reach 80,” he added.

Gálvez expressed that López Obrador has made it clear that formal companies bother him and that now he even wants to have an opinion on business between companies.

“He confirms that he prefers the duckling companies of the IMSS elevators, the contracts of his cousin Felipa, the yellow envelopes of his brothers and the houses lent to his family,” the senator added.

In a message on social networks, the President disseminated the information that he said he received, about the contracts of Xóchitl Gálvez, for around 1,400 million pesos in nine years.

López Obrador pointed out that said information is being sent to businessman Claudio X. González for analysis and verification, about whom he said that the aforementioned can expand the information with his investigators and file the corresponding legal complaint.

“With me he ran into a wall because whoever owes nothing, fears nothing. Deep down, the only thing that shows is that he does not like people who aspire to something better, he is annoyed by personal improvement and social progress. The good thing is that he already knows goes,” noted Senator Xóchitl Gálvez in her message to the President on social networks.