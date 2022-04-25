Xoana Gonzales He joined the list of figures that could not stop commenting on the images of Aldo Miyashiro kissing Fiorella Retiz in the apartment of Óscar del Portal. This ampay has shaken the local show business and several Chollywood characters have come out to demonstrate, either extending their support to Érika Villalobos, the driver’s wife, or advising Aldo to face the consequences of his actions.

The Argentine model recently sent a video to El Popular where she appeared in the company of her husband, Javier González.

Xoana González confessed that she was unfaithful in the past

To contextualize Aldo’s case, González confessed that, in the past, she was unfaithful to one of her ex-partners 11 years ago. “I was unfaithful to him and I wanted to tell him many times, but I didn’t dare. I said it in bad ‘timing’”, revealed the influencer.

To this confession, her partner joined, who stressed that everyone can make mistakes and Xoana limited that you can change and learn after committing infidelity.

Xoana González advises Miyashiro

Very much in his style, the internet celebrity decided to send a message to the actor in the midst of the situation he is going through. “ Get away from Fiorella, otherwise you won’t get anything back Gonzalez commented. hinting that he wants the presenter to regain his family’s trust again.

After his words, Javier indicated: “It is a shame for him and his wife. He made a mistake, no one knows about anyone. I don’t justify it.”

