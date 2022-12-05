The Chinese company Xiaomi already deals with numerous areas of technology and will soon also launch into the production of Desktop PCsalthough there are still no details on any western distribution, like some first pictures on the models initially foreseen.

There was supposed to be an event in China for December 1, 2022, but the company had to postpone the appointment to a date to be specified. During this, the presentation of these first Xiaomi-branded PCs was probably expected, of which the first images have emerged in the meantime.

After starting the production of laptops, with the launch of the Book Air 13, Xiaomi seems to continue with a certain imitation of Apple also with regard to the production of a mini-PC that looks a lot like a Mac Mini, in terms of form factor and concept .

Xiaomi, the Mac Mini-style PC

The mini-computer in question is in fact a compact and metallic gray parallelepiped, which has several ports on one side and air vents but with an extremely minimalist look. These are reportedly hers Technical specifications:

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H APUs

Radeon 680M RDNA 2 iGPU

16GB of RAM memory

512GB SSD of storage

price: 3,999 yuan, about 545 euros

Then there would be another PC in a small form factor style but built in a more “traditional” way as a sort of mini tower, this one too with a rather characteristic shape.





Xiaomi, the SFF PC coming soon

Visible in the image above, the PC SFF from Xiaomi has an aluminum chassis (or something like that) and a bright display, but otherwise looks pretty understated. It also seems to have an extremely low power supply, even 100 watts according to some rumors, which seems decidedly undersized for a discrete GPU, but we await further information.

However, all the promotional material focuses on the “Win + M” key combination, which could have to do with the interface and the possible reference to MIUI, but we await further information on the matter.