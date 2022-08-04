Xiaomi continues trying to innovate in the technological field and now released a new headband with which it ensures you can control all your devices remotely and with the meterremoving all kinds of controls or buttons as an interface.

Via Chinese Magazine ITHomethe new prototype of the Xiaomi MiGu, a new device with which it is intended that all Xiaomi smart home devices can be controlledbut the novelty is that this will do it through commands that can be given with the mindwithout the need for buttons or user interfaces.

Also, this it will work as a brain monitor, which will be able to understand the level of brain fatigue that the user hasand in this way generate an environment or actions that favor your health and the ease of use of all your smart devices for the home, as well as for assistance functions at work or while driving a car.

Xiaomi seeks to change the Smart Home concept | Source: IT Home

For now, this It does not have a release date and is only in the prototype stage.. However, Xiaomi explains that this works through the recognition of electromagnetic waves emitted by the brainwhich are mapped by the device in order to be able to identify them for each specific case.

It is expected that Xiaomi expects more MiGu news in the future, as its home devices continue to evolve and after Xiaomi’s crisis with the US government, it took a prominent place as a brand throughout the world.

