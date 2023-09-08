As many already know, in a few more weeks the Tokyo Game Show will take place, which will bring us news of important games from Japan which will be launched in the coming months. And one more time, Microsoft confirms his attendance at the event, something he already did last year, revealing certain titles that will be of interest to fans of GamePass.

The best thing is that this is not going to be limited to only the people who attend Tokyobut users around the world will be able to watch the broadcast from their home community, in our case, the ads will be given on September 21 at 2:00 AM Pacific Time, that is, at 3:00 AM in Mexico City.

Here is a brief description that she herself has given. Xbox on his blog:

Players can expect to hear progress updates from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks and see a creatively diverse collection of games from creators located predominantly in Japan and throughout Asia. We’ll also share exciting new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, which continues to grow with great content from teams across Asia.

It is worth mentioning that this event will be available in all possible languages, so you will have to enter the corresponding stream within the official channels of the specific brand. Major revelations are expected, including something to do with Square Enix, since a few weeks ago they made a deal to add more of their games to Xbox.

Via: News Xbox

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to see what Xbox has to offer with games from Asia, and it would be the perfect opportunity for them to confirm Final Fantasy VII Remake finally coming to the console. I don’t think the XVI, because it is still in the one-year deal with Ps5.