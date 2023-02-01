Xbox Series X is now available on Amazon. The Microsoft home console is available at the standard price of 499€. As always, the number of units available is not infinite, so if you are interested, it is better to buy it now. You can find the console at this address or via the box below.

Sold and shipped by Amazonthe console is available for now and if you are interested, we invite you to proceed with the purchase immediately, since there are not many pieces and it could end during the day.

We remember that Xbox Series X is the most powerful console of the current generation from Microsoft. It has an optical drive, so you can also play Xbox One discs and select Xbox and Xbox 360 games, as well as Xbox Series X|S games. Obviously, games in digital format are also supported and it allows access to services such as Xbox Game Pass (subscription to be paid separately). The console allows you to achieve higher performance than the Xbox Series S.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Xbox Series X

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.