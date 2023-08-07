













This information comes from the most recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast and is from the co-host of this medium, Shpeshal Nick. He says that Microsoft will release such a version of the console and that it is very likely that it will have a lower price.

But not only did he mention the existence of this Xbox Series X focused on digital games, but he also pointed out that this console manufacturer will launch ‘other hardware’ in 2025. What could it be?

The way he handles the information suggests that it’s Microsoft’s answer to the PlayStation 5 Pro, another platform that has several rumors floating around the Internet. So its specifications would not be very far from the current Xbox Series X.

Nick hinted that it would be the equivalent of the Xbox One X for the current generation of consoles. Obviously none of this is official and should not be taken this way.

But somehow Microsoft must act to compete against the PS5 Pro. Shpeshal Nick still said that there is a demand for a digital version of the Xbox Series X.

That is why the company wants to satisfy it by launching such a model. As I mentioned before it does not mention its price.

But speculation has already started to run and there are those who think that it could cost the same as the PS5 Digital Edition, which is worth $399 in the United States.

Ultimately, you must maintain a competitive price to face the competition. But if the 100% digital Xbox Series X is worth less than that it would pose a challenge to PlayStation and Sony at a time when gamers are very careful where they invest their money.

