Xbox has also launched a new version of Xbox Series S on the Italian market, with 1TB memory and in Carbon Black color. The console delivers the same next-gen speed and performance as the 512GB Series S, now with double the storage space (1TB), so you can download even more of your favorite games to the console – in time for the arrival of the immense Starfield, Bethesda’s exclusive console game right on the Microsoft machine, one of the most anticipated this month. Xbox Series S in Carbon Black in addition to having the performance of the 512 GB Series S, it has features such as Quick Resume, which allows you to pause and resume games so you can go back to the last point, fast load times that allow you to spend more time playing and less waiting, and support for gameplay up to 120 FPS with select titles. The new Xbox console is available on the Microsoft Store at a price of 349.99 euros.