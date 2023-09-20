













Xbox: Phil Spencer says that many plans have already changed due to the huge leak | TierraGamer









That was through his Twitter account. The first thing Spencer said was ‘we saw the conversation around old emails and documents’where he confirmed that they are authentic.

According to the head of Xbox ‘It’s difficult to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there is so much to be excited about now and in the future’.

We recommend: Microsoft still wants to buy Nintendo according to leaked documents.

To the above, he added ‘we will share actual plans when we are ready’. But while he said this publicly, Phil Spencer shared a much longer memo with employees at Microsoft and its division about what happened.

Fountain: Twitter.

Spencer pointed out to the workers that the ‘plans have evolved’ since the writing of the documents.

He also highlighted that those who work within Microsoft ‘they will learn from what happened and it will be better in the future’.

Something that the head of Xbox also said is that ‘I also know that we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners’ information very seriously’. That’s something that bothers him.

We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents. It is hard to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready. —Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 19, 2023

This is why Spencer highlighted Of course, this leak does not mean that we live up to that expectation. We will learn from what happened and we will be better in the future.’.

Fountain: Twitter.

This executive says he appreciates everyone’s work and asks that it is best to focus on what they can control.

Among this is the astonishing success of starfield on Xbox and PC, and the upcoming release of Forza Motorsport. Likewise, the development of upcoming video games.

Apart from Phil Spencer and Xbox we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)