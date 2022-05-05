We are officially on the day of starwars, reason enough to offer incredible gifts related to this franchise that came from a galaxy far away to not leave. And this time, Xbox Y LEGO joined forces to create 12 consoles Xbox Series S with the theme of the saga, and offer them to their most seasoned fans.

You can participate in this great contest, no matter what region of the world you are from. All you have to do is follow the official account of Xbox, and then retweet the contest post as a quote. You must include the hashtags there #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4thand you’re ready to enter the draw.

All these steps you have to follow before may 31. Of course, there are certain restrictions, since the brand of Xbox You must have an official presence in your country in order to win. As for the day of the award, you will receive a notification in your direct messages later in case you have been chosen, so it is advisable to have your DMs open.

It is worth saying that for now these special edition consoles will not go on sale to the public starwarsso the 12 pieces they will be unique and rare in the world. A great way to celebrate this great franchise. Do not hesitate to participate, you may be very surprised that you took one of these treasures straight to your home.

Happy starwars!

Via: Xbox