A insider he imagined an Xbox Game Pass interface which also includes games Activision Blizzard, following the acquisition of the firm by Microsoft, one of the most important unions of recent times.

The image spread on the web by the Twitter user Klobrille shows the Xbox Game Pass screen in which some iconic Activision Blizzard titles stand out, perfectly inserted in the frame of the Microsoft service.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced a few days ago and cost Microsoft the staggering amount of 70 billion dollars. From the moment of the announcement, players and users around the world have begun to imagine how the Xbox gaming landscape would change following the inclusion of such a vast sector of titles.

The Xbox Game Pass service had already been talked about. Following the acquisition, in fact, CEO Phil Spencer had taken the floor regarding the future availability of new games in the catalog. The intentions are to bring Activision Blizzard titles into Xbox Game Pass as soon as possible, enriching the already well-stocked library.

Conceptual Xbox Game Pass UI Experience. pic.twitter.com/kEQsuh7Wrj – Klobrille (@klobrille) January 21, 2022

Spencer’s intentions, as he himself underlined during a comparison reported by the site VGC, are to introduce both old games, pearls that gamers always have the pleasure of playing, either future productions. At the moment, a date for the renewal and expansion of the Xbox Game Pass library has not yet been confirmed, but Klobrille offered a realistic and appreciable view of how the service screen could change.

The possibilities following the acquisition are truly manifold. Activision Blizzard boasts an enviable career and long-lived, with productions that have had a global success between great classics and novelties. For example, many PC titles could arrive on the Xbox Game Pass, a platform where Microsoft’s service is stronger than ever, such as The Lost Vikings or StarCraft.

Gamers with Xbox Game Pass may also see Warcraft 3: Reforged and the two previous chapters. Also the addition of the saga Diablo it would be absolutely appreciated by the fans, as well as the timeless Overwatch and the next Overwatch 2. Given the large amount of Activision Blizzard productions, we have made an in-depth analysis that shows several possible additions to the Xbox Game Pass.