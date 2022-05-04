Microsoft announced all the new titles coming up on Xbox Game Pass And PC Game Pass for the first half of May. These include the already confirmed Trek to Yomi (May 5)which pays homage to Japanese samurai cinema, but also new entries such as Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (May 10), sequel to the first episode already available on the platform (it is reasonable to think, therefore, that in June we will also see the third chapter). We also remember the arrival on day one of Eiyuden Chronicle: Risingthe prequel to the spiritual heir of Suikoden (also on May 10) of which you can read our preview.

However, among the titles that will leave Microsoft’s subscription service we also find FINAL FANTASY X | X-2 HD Remasterfor console and for PC.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu