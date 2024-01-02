The titles in question have appeared in these hours in the “soon” section no longer available ” of the Xbox Game Pass app, which usually heralds a change of guard within the catalogue, with new titles expected to be added in the coming days.

Waiting for the announcement on new games coming to Xbox Game Pass which at this point should be close, we now learn that 4 games will leave the catalog to mid-January 2024 including two chapters of the Persona series.

Persona 3 and 4 leaving from Game Pass

Persona 3 Portable, an image of the game

All the games in question have been in the Xbox Game Pass catalog for about a year, so the exit from the service was rather predictable in January 2024, in particular the two Atlus titles that were added in January 2023. The release of stage is scheduled for January 15th 2024.

With regard to Persona 3 Portableit is interesting to note that it will be in a certain sense “replaced” by the next arrival in the catalog of Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the original which will arrive on Game Pass directly at launch, on February 2, 2024.

If you are interested in the titles in question, we recommend, as usual, to concentrate on them during these two weeks, so as to be able to make the most of their stay in the service catalogue, or you can proceed with their purchase by taking advantage of the discount linked to the their presence within Game Pass.

L'announcement of new games coming soon it should arrive at this point shortly, perhaps today, although it is always difficult to make predictions in this regard given Microsoft's inscrutable schemes in this regard.