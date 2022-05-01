The quarterly meeting on revenues was recently held in Microsoftwhich was followed by an intervention by Phil Spencer on Twitter to mention the event and describe it as “a great time for Xbox“.

The head of Microsoft Gaming also took the opportunity to thank the executives and reiterate his joy in hearing time after time of the progress he is making Xboxconcluding with a thank you for the support and feedback.

Indeed Spencer has something to rejoice: Microsoft’s latest earnings report showed that there has been growth in 6% year over year, and that Xbox Series X and S they have been market leaders in several global markets in the last quarter.

Coming to the end of a good week. MS earnings were a nice moment for Xbox, it’s always great to hear Amy and Satya talk about the progress. Followed by announce of the #XboxBethesda showcase. I just want to say thank you for all the feedback and support, very much appreciated. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) April 29, 2022



It is clear that Microsoft will try to maintain the momentum, so any news regarding it will be important Xbox Game Passfrom upcoming first party games, to the rumored “family size” Game Pass plan, toXbox and Bethesda Games Showcase of 12 June. Do you think the house with the green cross will remain gritty in the coming months?

Source: Gamingbolt